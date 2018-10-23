Forestry Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have held the first meeting on forestry cooperation as part of the efforts to implement the Pyongyang Declaration. The two sides have agreed to carry out a joint pest prevention project by March 2019. It was the first meeting to be held at the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong. The two sides have managed to come up with a concrete agreement thanks to joint efforts to finetune the details in advance.



[Pkg]



North Korean officials welcome the South Korean delegation that has just arrived in the North Korean city of Kaesong. A meeting on forestry cooperation was the first event to be held at the inter-Korean liaison office that opened last month. It was also the first working-level meeting since the Pyongyang Declaration was signed in September.



[Soundbite] Kim Song-jun(N. Korean Ministry of Land & Environmental Protection) : "We were the first to hold a meeting at this facility. We hope to become the front-runners."



The South and the North have agreed to carry out a joint pest prevention project by March 2019 and modernize ten tree nurseries by the end of this year. The two sides were able to fine tune the agenda of the talks in advance thanks to Korea Forest Service officials working at the office on a permanent basis. It turned out to be more efficient than the existing method of communicating via landline phone and fax. Several inter-Korean meetings are scheduled to take place at the inter-Korean liaison office this month alone including talks on health care and sports. Private-sector meetings can also be held at the office from now on.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-soo(Sec. Gen., Inter-Korean Liaison Office) : "We will provide support for organizing private-sector talks with North Korea."



The inter-Korean liaison office is expected to emerge as the main stage of working-level talks, because it is operated year-round and the two sides are also discussing the use of the Internet in the future.

