Breaking Rules

[Anchor Lead]



A sexual assault case involving alcohol was reported at the National Training Center in Jincheon Chungcheongbuk-do Province a month ago. It was a shocking incident as alcohol is banned at the athletes village. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee vowed to prevent a recurrence but alcohol consumption is still believed to be taking place at the training center.



[Pkg]



Here is the garbage disposal site for the men's quarters at the Jincheon National Training Center. The trash can is filled with beer cans, showing all sorts of varieties including imported beer. It's not too different at the women's lodge. It isn't too difficult to spot beer cans amid beverage bottles.



[Soundbite] (Sanitation Worker) : "(Why are there so many liquor bottles in the trash bin?) We can't tip this off to the Sport Committee, can we? At times, there are more."



The next point of inspection is the storage area where garbage bags are gathered. Sacks are filled with bottles of the Korean liquor soju, all 3 sacks in total. It should also be noted that not all the athletes are currently at the training center to take part in the National Sports Festival. State guidelines strictly ban drinking inside the Training Center. Drinks of iquor were also reportedly delivered to the training center from nearby pubs more than often than not.



[Soundbite] (Bar near Training Center) : "(There were beer and soju orders in the old days.) The athletes still order nowadays too."



It's only been a month since the women's volleyball team coach got intoxicated at the training center and committed sexual assault. Since the reporting began, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee began taking belated measures.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-keun(Director of Jincheon Training Center) : "We are very apologetic to the public. We had an education session in the morning with all leaders attending. Cameras will also be installed at the garbage site."



The committee said there are limitations to monitoring and clamping down on all individual athletes.

