Company Irregularities News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:31) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has learned that an employee at Korea Land and Housing Corporation sent abusive, insulting messages to older field managers of construction sites. The employee was also found to have received entertainment multiple times from subcontractors. Despite its knowledge of his irregularities, the company took only lenient disciplinary action against the employee.



[Pkg]



This is the site of apartment construction in Busan, which is being carried out by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. These are text messages a senior official of the construction company sent to field managers of construction sites dispatched from subcontractors. A high-handed tone was used in the messages, which ordered the managers to gather by 3:30 p.m. with a warning that they would be fined 1,000 won per second if they were late. The official appeared to abuse his higher working-level status. He threatened to fire the managers and told them to refer to contract terms if they had an objection. The official demanded that an employee selected as an excellent technician spend part of the prize money on a company dinner. The official was born in 1975 and is in his 40s while the two field managers were born in 1950 and 1959. As the alleged power abuse was uncovered in the construction company's internal inspection, the official explained that he had just made jokes in order to create a friendly atmosphere. He was punished with just a one-month wage cut. As news outlets began covering the case, field managers avoided contacting reporters or even defended the official.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kang Hoon-sik(Democratic Party (Parliamentary Committee on Land, Infrastructure and Transport)) : "This case shows that the people are watching how construction companies will change their old-fashioned work culture. It also should serve as an occasion for construction companies to create a new culture of mutual respect and co-prosperity."



The Korea Land and Housing Corporation said that the official in question was excluded from the task of overseeing fieldwork and has been placed on a desk job since his irregularities were found in the inspection.

Company Irregularities

입력 2018.10.23 (15:31) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has learned that an employee at Korea Land and Housing Corporation sent abusive, insulting messages to older field managers of construction sites. The employee was also found to have received entertainment multiple times from subcontractors. Despite its knowledge of his irregularities, the company took only lenient disciplinary action against the employee.



[Pkg]



This is the site of apartment construction in Busan, which is being carried out by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. These are text messages a senior official of the construction company sent to field managers of construction sites dispatched from subcontractors. A high-handed tone was used in the messages, which ordered the managers to gather by 3:30 p.m. with a warning that they would be fined 1,000 won per second if they were late. The official appeared to abuse his higher working-level status. He threatened to fire the managers and told them to refer to contract terms if they had an objection. The official demanded that an employee selected as an excellent technician spend part of the prize money on a company dinner. The official was born in 1975 and is in his 40s while the two field managers were born in 1950 and 1959. As the alleged power abuse was uncovered in the construction company's internal inspection, the official explained that he had just made jokes in order to create a friendly atmosphere. He was punished with just a one-month wage cut. As news outlets began covering the case, field managers avoided contacting reporters or even defended the official.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kang Hoon-sik(Democratic Party (Parliamentary Committee on Land, Infrastructure and Transport)) : "This case shows that the people are watching how construction companies will change their old-fashioned work culture. It also should serve as an occasion for construction companies to create a new culture of mutual respect and co-prosperity."



The Korea Land and Housing Corporation said that the official in question was excluded from the task of overseeing fieldwork and has been placed on a desk job since his irregularities were found in the inspection.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보