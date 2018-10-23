BMW Recall News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:33) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



As 106-thousand BMWs are in the process of being recalled, the government will recall an additional 65-thousand units of the German brand. While submitting a new recall plan to the Transport Ministry, BMW maintained its stance that a faulty exhaust gas recirculation or EGR is to blame for the engine fires.



[Pkg]



An additional 65-thousand-700 BMW vehicles will be recalled over concerns of catching fire. 23 models are newly included on the recall list including the 118d, the Active Tourer and the MINI Cooper D. 106-thousand BMWs of 42 different models have already been recalled. The latest addition raises the total to 172-thousand units of 65 models. A joint government and civic investigation team has been calling for an expanded recall. They note that sediments within the EGR cooler and perforation with the intake manifold have also been found in models such as the 118d that were not subject to the previous recall. In its revised plan submitted to the Korean government, the German carmaker said for the sake of public safety, it will recall all vehicles that include engines with low probable connection to the fires as well as those equipped with EGR modules of the pre-alteration format. The latest recall and replacement work will begin November 26. but despite expanding the recall, BMW still maintained the stance that faulty EGR is the cause of the fires. Early this month, a fire was reported from a BMW that had been recalled and repaired. Additionally, it was only after the probe team's request that BMW decided to expand the recall. These incidents continue to raise doubts over the effectiveness of voluntary recall measures.

BMW Recall

