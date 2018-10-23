Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:35) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



The indie rock band led by singer Chang Ki-ha known as Kiha & The Faces has announced that they are disbanding after a ten year career. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



The indie rock band led by singer Chang Ki-ha known as Kiha & The Faces has announced they were disbanding after a ten year career. In a social media post, vocalist Chang said all band activities will terminate following their 5th album next month and their end of year concert. He said he agreed with the members to end the band at its best moment. Since debuting in 2008, the six-member band has been popular with its experimental retro music. They produced many theme songs for commercials and movies including for the Korean thriller "Nameless Gangster." Fans are saddened by the sudden news of their breakup. Chang said the team members will continue to meet with the public in new artistic roles such as composer, music producer and performer. Due to the immense popularity of Kpop boy band BTS, free tickets to an award ceremony where they are expected to appear have turned into a pricey purchase. It was earlier announced that BTS will receive a cultural medal from the government for its contribution to spreading the Korean Wave, promoting the Korean alphabet Hangeul and raising the country's global profile. The honor is known to be presented during the Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards on October 24th Wednesday. According to lawmaker Kim Su-min of the Bareunmirae Party, tickets to this award ceremony were originally handed out for free but now they are traded online at unbelievably steep prices ranging from 500-thousand won to as high as 1.5 million won. Kim said the Culture Ministry was only profiting the scalpers, and called for strict monitoring of the situation and adequate response measures.

