Education Corruption News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:11)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party decided to revise the related laws to wipe out corruption among private kindergartens. The party presented three revisions to the kindergarten-related laws to punish a private kindergarten director for embezzlement.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party has decided to push for the revisions of kindergarten-related laws to eradicate corruption among private kindergarten institutions. All 129 members of the Democratic Party signed the three motions, Representative Park Yong-jin tabled. The revisions involved the Early Childhood Education Act, the Private School Act, and the School Meals Act.



[Soundbite] Seo Young-kyo(First Vice Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The party will pass these motions through the National Assembly's general session so that people can send their children to kindergarten without anxiety and so that the public nature of private kindergartens can be ensured."



The revision to the Early Childhood Education Act stipulates that private kindergartens should be mandated to use accounting programs in order to boost transparency. Additionally, kindergarten financial aids were changed to subsidies, so the perpetrators of accounting frauds can be punished for embezzlement and the money can be recovered. Lastly, evaluation results and follow-up measures will be disclosed on the Education Ministry's kindergarten information homepage. The revision of the Private School Act prohibits the use of kindergarten and other education-related incomes for purposes other than education. The Meals Act will be amended to put kindergartens under the Act's jurisdiction. The Democratic Party plans to open a debate regarding the revisions of the bills in order to reach a consensus on the issues surrounding private kindergartens. The Party said that if both the ruling and opposition parties agree on the three revision bills, the motions will be approved as soon as possible following the parliamentary inspection.

Education Corruption

입력 2018.10.24 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:11) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party decided to revise the related laws to wipe out corruption among private kindergartens. The party presented three revisions to the kindergarten-related laws to punish a private kindergarten director for embezzlement.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party has decided to push for the revisions of kindergarten-related laws to eradicate corruption among private kindergarten institutions. All 129 members of the Democratic Party signed the three motions, Representative Park Yong-jin tabled. The revisions involved the Early Childhood Education Act, the Private School Act, and the School Meals Act.



[Soundbite] Seo Young-kyo(First Vice Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The party will pass these motions through the National Assembly's general session so that people can send their children to kindergarten without anxiety and so that the public nature of private kindergartens can be ensured."



The revision to the Early Childhood Education Act stipulates that private kindergartens should be mandated to use accounting programs in order to boost transparency. Additionally, kindergarten financial aids were changed to subsidies, so the perpetrators of accounting frauds can be punished for embezzlement and the money can be recovered. Lastly, evaluation results and follow-up measures will be disclosed on the Education Ministry's kindergarten information homepage. The revision of the Private School Act prohibits the use of kindergarten and other education-related incomes for purposes other than education. The Meals Act will be amended to put kindergartens under the Act's jurisdiction. The Democratic Party plans to open a debate regarding the revisions of the bills in order to reach a consensus on the issues surrounding private kindergartens. The Party said that if both the ruling and opposition parties agree on the three revision bills, the motions will be approved as soon as possible following the parliamentary inspection.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보