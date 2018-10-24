Illegal Recruitment News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The Human Resources Development Service of Korea over seen by the Ministry of Labor has re-hired most of the employees from one of its affiliates after its closure. KBS has found that more than half of the re-employed people are suspected of having been hired illegally. Some of them include the children and acquaintances of former and current executives from the Human Resources Development Service.



[Pkg]



The Korea Testing Institute of Technical Qualification used to be in charge of issuing 12 kinds of certificates including those for bakers and cooks. After the institute was shut down back in June due to irregularities uncovered by the Board of Audit and Inspection, the Ministry of Labor ordered the Human Resources Development Service to hire the institute employees. The service's labor union raised the issue of employment irregularities right away, prompting the Labor Ministry to investigate the matter. The ministry found that the hiring process was inappropriate. Of the 84 full-time employees, 51, or more than half, received full-time employment status without the proper screening. Quite a few of them had personal connections in the Human Resources Development Service. Some landed jobs at the service via their parents who personally knew high-profile figures at the agency. Othersasked for employment favors or were introduced by someone. The Ministry of Labor ordered the Human Resources Development Service to exclude illegally hired employees and requested a police investigation into the matter. However, the Human Resources Development Service employed 38 of the 51 illegitimately hired employees. The service explained the situation by saying that it needed to secure staff as soon as possible to prevent work disruptions. But the employees' testimonies sound quite different.



[Soundbite] Official at Human Resources Development Service(voice modified) : "We had a lot of work to do for about one month before those people were hired, but we performed our duties without problems. Our institute is tasked with ensuring employment fairness. It's frustrating to see some employees being hired like this."



[Soundbite] Rep. Seol Hoon(Democratic Party) : "The Human Resources Development Service must proactively demonstrate that it can resolve this problem so that the public can see the results."



All this happened while ordinary applicants had to compete fiercely to land jobs at the service in the first half of this year, with more than 100 applicants applying for each job vacancy at the service.

