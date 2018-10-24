Illegal Campgrounds News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Farmland must be owned by a farmer and used only for farming. But some people have turned farmland into camping grounds without government approval. Although authorities have issued corrective orders, follow-up checks are not carried out, allowing illegal campground operators to just pay fines and continuerunning the illegal sites.



This camping site in Gyeonggi-do Province is packed with camping families. The campground's pool and playground are built on the land that is supposed to be used for farming. The campground operator was ordered to restore the land for farming by the county office two years ago, but the land is still being used for camping.



[Soundbite] Campground Operator(Voice Modified) : "I wanted to get approved, but can't because of the waterside park nearby. The rest of the land is approved for camping."



The county office discovered that the campground facilities had not been taken down, only after KBS began covering the story. A pond was made on this farmland as the land was operated as a camping ground. The violator was fined three million won three years ago and ordered to dispose of the farmland, but nothing has changed. Just last year alone, authorities cracked down on 29 camping grounds for illegally converting farmland to campsites. In order to use farmland for other purposes, the owner has to first get government approval and put up 30% of the land's appraised value for farmland preservation. If violated, the owner gets a prison term or is ordered to sell the land. However, only one out of five violations are actually reported, so most of the illegal campgrounds are simply ordered to be restored to their original purposes. If an illegal camping site is cracked down once, it rarely gets exposed again. So all they do is pay small fines. Roughly 3,000 illegal farmland conversions are discovered every year, prompting calls for more organized farmland management.

