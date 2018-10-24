DUI Crackdowns News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



DUI crackdowns were carried out overnight at expressway ramps around the Seoul metropolitan area. The DUI sobriety checkpoints have been announced in advance to prevent drunk driving, but more than 40 drivers were found to be drunk in just two hours. The drivers all said they didn't drink much, but the numbers on the breath analyzers tell a different story.



[Pkg]



This is the Seoul toll gate on the Gyeongbu Expressway. At 10 o'clock at night, the police block all the lanes in the direction of Busan. Hi-pass lanes are no exception. Just about 40 minutes after the sobriety check began, the police arrest a drunk driver. He is a man in his 40s who claims to have driven some 20 kilometers from Seoul City Hall to the toll gate. His blood alcohol concentration showed 0.082%, high enough for license suspension.



[Soundbite] Drunk Driver(Voice Modified) : "(How much did you drink?) Two shots of soju. (Did you drink anything else?) No."



About an hour later, just before the DUI checks are to be over, the police again get busy. This twenty-something driver says he was on his way to Anseong, over 50 kilometers away.



After a long altercation, the driver finally agrees to be tested.



[Soundbite] "(Harder, harder. It's showing an error.) I'm blowing!"



His blood alcohol concentration was 0.094%, also warranting a license suspension. Last night, the police put up sobriety checkpoints at the Seoul Toll Gate and other expressway ramps around the Seoul metropolitan area and arrested 45 drivers for driving under the influence.

DUI Crackdowns

입력 2018.10.24 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:16) News Today

