Historic Masterpiece News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Michelangelo's masterpiece on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome depicting the creation of the world is famous for the authentic description of some 340 figures shown in the pictures. A comparable painting also exists among the famed folding screens of Korea's Chosun dynasty era in which well over two thousand figures are drawn. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



This is an eight-panel Chosun era folding screen that's 4 meters wide and 1.8 meters tall. Some 21-hundred people are drawn on this massive painting that meticulously depicts the ideal image of a city in the late Chosun dynasty. We see a person riding on a large camel in the middle of downtown crowded with stores.. as well as naked children playing in the water with vivid facial expressions. This is another folding screen that shows the scene of the final royal banquet of the Chosun kingdom. The grandiose scale is in no sense indicative of the precarious destiny of Korea at the time as colonization looms large.



[Soundbite] Pyeon Ji-hye(Curator of Exhibition) : "Folding screens are a form of painting that have enormous scale, bright colors and versatile storylines."



76 pieces of traditional folding screens from the royal family and the private sector have been gathered at one place for display for the first time. Folding screens have been part of Korean history for one thousand years. Their cultural value is increasingly being recognized as a portrayal of the life and people's wishes of those days.

