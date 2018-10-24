Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.24 (15:14) 수정 2018.10.24 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



It's reported that actor Kim Jung-tae is battling liver cancer. Fans are hoping that he will soon overcome the cancer and recover quickly. This and more on today's Entertainment News



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "He died from liver cirrhosis, the same disease I am suffering now."



A representative for actor Kim Jung-tae said last Friday that he will halt his acting activities for the time being to focus on the treatment of liver cancer. His agency confirmed that Kim was recently diagnosed with an early stage of liver cancer after having a medical examination for his poor health conditions. He cannot receive surgery now since his liver disease indicators are too high.

He will be hospitalized for treatment first. Since debuting through the movie "Lee Jae-soo's Rebellion" in 1999, he has gained fame as a great supporting actor both in movies and TV shows. During a recent appearance on a TV entertainment program, Kim touched the hearts of viewers with stories about past health and financial difficulties he experienced as an unknown actor. K-pop band G.O.D has again proven its popularity through the almost instant sellout of tickets for its upcoming concert. The five-member band is set to begin a three-day concert late next month to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut. Its agency said that about 10,000 concert tickets were sold out just ten minutes after they were put up for sale online last week. The company added that the ticket booking web site broke down, as fans simultaneously flocked to buy the tickets After debuting in 1999, G.O.D rose to stardom and enjoyed a lot of popularity with hit songs, including "To Mother", "One Candle" and "Sky Blue Balloon," which featured heart-warming lyrical styles. The upcoming concert will be held as an occasion for the group to celebrate the debut anniversary and thank fans for their unchanged support. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the group is also working on a new album with a plan to appear in a TV show.

