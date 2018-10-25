Kaesong Industrial Complex News Today 입력 2018.10.25 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:08)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Entrepreneurs who used to be based at the North Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex may soon be able to visit the complex for the first time since its closure more than two years ago. The government has made it clear that the visit has nothing to do with the re-opening of the industrial complex. However, some say it may be part of the preparation to resume its operation.



[Pkg]



This factory manufacturing underwear at the Kaesong Industrial Complex opened in 2008 and had some 300 North Korean workers. But its owner, Lee Jong-deok, had to give up on the factory when the complex was shut down all of a sudden in February 2016.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-deok(CEO of Kaesong-based firm) : "The factory equipment has been halted for nearly three years now. There have been at least two cold spells and monsoon seasons already. I am very worried."



The Kaesong Industrial Complex used to house some 120 businesses. South Korean entrepreneurs who used to run their business in Kaesong had asked the government to let them visit the complex six times so far, but each time they failed to obtain an approval. Things have changed recently, as the government is currently trying to make their visit to Kaesong finally happen. The South Korean entrepreneurs may be able to visit Kaesong as early as next week. Seoul officials are reportedly working out the details with their North Korean counterparts. The government said that the upcoming visit is part of the Pyongyang Declaration, which was signed at the inter-Korean summit back in September. Yet, it made it clear that the declaration does not extend to the resumption of the complex.



[Soundbite] Baek Tae-hyun(Spokesperson, Min. of Unification) : "There was the Pyongyang Declaration and the Pyongyang summit. We have been implementing the agreement, and the entrepreneurs had asked us to let them visit the complex to check on their assets there."



Cheong Wa Dae has also reiterated that restarting the Kaesong Industrial Complex without easing the sanctions against North Korea would be impossible. However, the Pyongyang Declaration stipulates that the normalization of the complex when conditions are right is a priority. Observers say cautiously that the upcoming visit to Kaesong may be part of preparations for reopening the complex.

Kaesong Industrial Complex

입력 2018.10.25 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:08) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Entrepreneurs who used to be based at the North Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex may soon be able to visit the complex for the first time since its closure more than two years ago. The government has made it clear that the visit has nothing to do with the re-opening of the industrial complex. However, some say it may be part of the preparation to resume its operation.



[Pkg]



This factory manufacturing underwear at the Kaesong Industrial Complex opened in 2008 and had some 300 North Korean workers. But its owner, Lee Jong-deok, had to give up on the factory when the complex was shut down all of a sudden in February 2016.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-deok(CEO of Kaesong-based firm) : "The factory equipment has been halted for nearly three years now. There have been at least two cold spells and monsoon seasons already. I am very worried."



The Kaesong Industrial Complex used to house some 120 businesses. South Korean entrepreneurs who used to run their business in Kaesong had asked the government to let them visit the complex six times so far, but each time they failed to obtain an approval. Things have changed recently, as the government is currently trying to make their visit to Kaesong finally happen. The South Korean entrepreneurs may be able to visit Kaesong as early as next week. Seoul officials are reportedly working out the details with their North Korean counterparts. The government said that the upcoming visit is part of the Pyongyang Declaration, which was signed at the inter-Korean summit back in September. Yet, it made it clear that the declaration does not extend to the resumption of the complex.



[Soundbite] Baek Tae-hyun(Spokesperson, Min. of Unification) : "There was the Pyongyang Declaration and the Pyongyang summit. We have been implementing the agreement, and the entrepreneurs had asked us to let them visit the complex to check on their assets there."



Cheong Wa Dae has also reiterated that restarting the Kaesong Industrial Complex without easing the sanctions against North Korea would be impossible. However, the Pyongyang Declaration stipulates that the normalization of the complex when conditions are right is a priority. Observers say cautiously that the upcoming visit to Kaesong may be part of preparations for reopening the complex.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보