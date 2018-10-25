Dokdo Dispute News Today 입력 2018.10.25 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:14)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Initiated by civic organizations, October 25th marks Dokdo Day in Korea to promote the nation's sovereignty over the easternmost islets. In 2005, Japan designated February 22nd as a day to mark the incorporation of Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo, into Shimane Prefecture. However, historical documents have been found to prove that Japan's designation of Takeshima Day is groundless.



[Pkg]



Japan marks Takeshima Day on February 22nd every year. It claims that the Dokdo islets were incorporated into Japan's Oki Island of Shimane Prefecture on the day in 1905, citing prefectural notification No. 40. This is a document Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs sent to Shimane Prefecture in 1952. It requests the prefecture to explain why it announced the notification and submit reports on Dokdo, stating that it's necessary to organize materials about the islets in accordance with the San Francisco Treaty. However, the head of Oki Island, which were said to have jurisdiction over Dokdo, replied the following year that there were no documents related to Dokdo nor a land register. Experts say that the lack of official documents raises questions about the existence of the prefectural notification per se.



[Soundbite] Kim Moon-kil(Director, Research Institute for Korea and Japan Culture) : "Japan holds annual events on February 22nd, claiming sovereignty over Dokdo. This document proves that the events are groundless."



Despite the fallacy of its claim over Dokdo, Japan has been dispatching a vice minister-level official to celebrations of Takeshima Day for six straight years. On top of that, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is now demanding that the Japanese government discuss the Dokdo issue with Korea.

Dokdo Dispute

입력 2018.10.25 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:14) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Initiated by civic organizations, October 25th marks Dokdo Day in Korea to promote the nation's sovereignty over the easternmost islets. In 2005, Japan designated February 22nd as a day to mark the incorporation of Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo, into Shimane Prefecture. However, historical documents have been found to prove that Japan's designation of Takeshima Day is groundless.



[Pkg]



Japan marks Takeshima Day on February 22nd every year. It claims that the Dokdo islets were incorporated into Japan's Oki Island of Shimane Prefecture on the day in 1905, citing prefectural notification No. 40. This is a document Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs sent to Shimane Prefecture in 1952. It requests the prefecture to explain why it announced the notification and submit reports on Dokdo, stating that it's necessary to organize materials about the islets in accordance with the San Francisco Treaty. However, the head of Oki Island, which were said to have jurisdiction over Dokdo, replied the following year that there were no documents related to Dokdo nor a land register. Experts say that the lack of official documents raises questions about the existence of the prefectural notification per se.



[Soundbite] Kim Moon-kil(Director, Research Institute for Korea and Japan Culture) : "Japan holds annual events on February 22nd, claiming sovereignty over Dokdo. This document proves that the events are groundless."



Despite the fallacy of its claim over Dokdo, Japan has been dispatching a vice minister-level official to celebrations of Takeshima Day for six straight years. On top of that, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is now demanding that the Japanese government discuss the Dokdo issue with Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보