Food Development

[Anchor Lead]



Some people have digestive problems after eating flour-based food. Korean researchers have developed a variety of wheat that does not cause indigestion or allergic reactions. It's been developed not through genetic modification but via artificial breeding for the very first time.



[Pkg]



These mouthwatering muffins and cookies appear no different than what we would find at ordinary stores. But they are actually made with a new variety of wheat called O-free that does not contain substances that trigger allergies. O-free also does not contain low-molecular-weight glutenin subunits which are responsible for indigestion. This is great news for consumers who had to avoid flour-based foods due to digestive issues.



[Soundbite] Yoon Moon-hee(Consumer) : "My stomach feels comfortable and it's also delicious. I think I will have it often."



Gluten, a type of protein that is not water soluble and which exists in existing wheat varieties, is the cause of indigestion and allergy problems. Korean researchers and the Rural Development Administration have conducted serum tests on the newly developed breed and found no allergic reactions. Cookies made with O-free also did not exhibit any different texture. Gluten-free products developed for patients who are allergic to wheat invariably involve processes of genetic engineering or chemical elimination, which has raised safety concerns. However, O-free has been created through artificial breeding. The Rural Development Administration expects O-free to generate some 12 trillion won in annual profits in domestic and foreign markets.

