Promoting Korea News Today 입력 2018.10.25 (15:13) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:18)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean band BTS has become the first idol music group to receive the Order of Cultural Merit in recognition of its contribution to promoting Korean culture and language overseas. The venue of the awarding ceremony was packed with BTS's fans.



[Pkg]



BTS arrives in Korea after holding successful tours in North America and Europe. The group returned to Korea amid their tour after 52 days in order to receive the Order of Cultural Merit. Hundreds of BTS's fans flocked to the venue of the award ceremony early in the morning. It was more or less like a grand fan meeting. Tickets to this year's award ceremony were sold out instantaneously because of BTS. Overseas fans who failed to buy tickets came to congratulate their favorite K-pop band nonetheless.



[Soundbite] Jessica(BTS fan from Texas, USA)



[Soundbite] "BTS! Congratulations!"



As soon as the name BTS is called out, the venue of the ceremony seating 2,700 resonates with an uproar of screams. BTS is the first idol music group to receive the Order of Cultural Merit. They are also the youngest laureates by far. Originally, this accolade was only given to those who have been active for least 15 years. But BTS was an exception. Even though the band has been active for just five years, it has received wide recognition for its contributions to publicize the Korean language and culture worldwide.



[Soundbite] Jungkook(BTS member) : "We will continue to promote Korean culture around the world in the future."



[Soundbite] Suga(BTS member) : "It has been an eventful year for us. We will publicize Korea all over the world as its representatives."



BTS is to perform on the global arena once again starting next month in Japan.

