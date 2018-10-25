Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.25 (15:15) 수정 2018.10.25 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Repercussions are continuing to spread, following the shocking disclosure of repeated assault on a teenage band by its agency. The father of a band member filed a complaint against an agency official. The group has been virtually disbanded.



[Pkg]



They habitually threatened to kill us if we told our parents about the assault. Six-member K-pop band "The East Light" disclosed at a news conference last Friday that its agency habitually assaulted its members and violated their human rights. The agency Media Line Entertainment announced Monday that it will terminate contracts with the remaining four members in addition to the two members who made the disclosure. The agency said that the decision was made with top priority placed on the members' future. On Monday morning, a representative for one of the two members submitted a complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against the company's producer and Chairman Kim Chang-hwan.



This year's Seoul International Food Film Festival will be held from October 25th to November fourth. Launched in 2015, the annual film festival introduces outstanding international movies on food with an aim to promote the understandings of lives and cultures in other countries. This year's festival, the fourth installment of the event, will feature 52 movies from 21 countries, including "Constructing Albert," the opening film from Spain. The most anticipated, popular program is "Dining Cinema" in which audiences watch movies while treating themselves to savory foods. The program will be held from October 26th to the 31st during the film festival. This year, actor Seo Tae-hwa and other celebrated chefs will participate in the program to present dishes related to the movies playing on the screen.

