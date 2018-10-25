[앵커의눈] 난민신청자 만 명 시대…유엔난민기구 수장에게 묻다 입력 2018.10.25 (22:03) 지역뉴스

[앵커멘트]

12,621



올들어 9월까지

난민 신청 건수입니다.



난민협약 가입 26년,

우리나라도 이제

난민 신청자 만명 시대가 열렸습니다.



2001년

첫 난민인정자가 나와 올 9월까지

868명이 인정을 받았습니다.



어떻습니까?

많다고 생각하시나요?

아니면 적다고 보십니까?



제주 예멘 난민을 계기로

우리 사회에도

난민 찬반 대립이 격화되고 있습니다.



난민은

우리에게 어떤 의미가 있는 걸까요?

받아들여야 할까요? 말아야 할까요?



그래서 물어봤습니다.



필리포 그란디

유엔난민기구 최고 대표,

윤봄이 기자가 만났습니다.





[리포트]



먼저 단도직입적으로

물어봤습니다.



한국이 왜

문화도 종교도 다른

중동의 난민을 받아야할까?



[인터뷰]

필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표

"a collective responsibility. there are about 68 million refugees and displaced people in the world, And I think that Korea has the means, the generosity, and positioning the world, it can do this gesture."



한국민들의 우려에 대해선

잘 알고 있다고 말합니다.



필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표[인터뷰]

"I think this anxiety is something we need to consider very carefully. I'm taking it very seriously."



그러면서도

난민 범죄 등으로 사회가

불안해진다는 건

가짜뉴스라고 못박았습니다.



필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표[인터뷰]

"There is no precedent of an arrival of refugees havbeen caused any distablization of the kind that you talking about. + So I think that to say that refugees bring crime is fake news.





예멘 난민 신청자 362명의

인도적 체류 허가에 대해선

긍정적으로 평가했습니다.



필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표[인터뷰]

"The goverment has recognized that they need international protection. the important issue is that nobody is returned forced to Yemen."



그러면서,

예멘인들이 처한 상황을

이해해달라고 호소했습니다.



필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표[인터뷰]

this people flee from a very terrible situation. You cannot even imagine how bad the war is for civilians in Yemen.



법무부 장관을 만나

인도적 체류자에 대한

지원도 요청했다고 말했습니다.



그란디 대표는 마지막으로

한국인의 따뜻한 마음을

보여달라고 호소했습니다.



필리포 그란디/유엔난민기구 최고대표[인터뷰]

in Jeju island they gave some rice, offered some shelter, provided some blankets. there is a lot of strong generousity. we know it by experience.



KBS뉴스 윤봄이입니다.

