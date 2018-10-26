Military Negotiations News Today 입력 2018.10.26 (14:53) 수정 2018.10.26 (15:21)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have held the first general-level military talks since the signing of the Pyongyang Declaration back in September. The two sides have discussed the creation of a joint military committee to solve the dispute over the Northern Limit Line as well as a joint survey on the shared use of the Hangang River estuary.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea held the tenth round of general-level military talks on Friday morning in the Unification Pavilion on the northern side of Panmunjeom. It was the first general-level meeting since the signing of the Pyongyang Declaration last September. Each side was represented by a delegation comprised of five officials. The South Korean delegation was headed by National Defense Ministry official Kim Do-kyun, the North Korean delegation was headed by General An Ik-san. The two Koreas have agreed to discuss the creation and operation of a joint military committee. Back in September, the two Koreas had agreed to create a joint military committee in order to discuss important military issues, such as the suspension of large-scale military exercises and the creation of a peace zone in the Yellow Sea. The two sides will also discuss the shared use of the Hangang River estuary. The South and the North are to conduct a joint survey by December this year in order to come up a military guarantee on the shared use of the Imjingang River estuary. The generals of the two Koreas also evaluated the interim implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration and discussed its further implementation. The two Koreas will likely conduct inspections next month on the implementation of the salient points of the military agreement including the creation of a no-fly zone.

Military Negotiations

입력 2018.10.26 (14:53) 수정 2018.10.26 (15:21) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have held the first general-level military talks since the signing of the Pyongyang Declaration back in September. The two sides have discussed the creation of a joint military committee to solve the dispute over the Northern Limit Line as well as a joint survey on the shared use of the Hangang River estuary.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea held the tenth round of general-level military talks on Friday morning in the Unification Pavilion on the northern side of Panmunjeom. It was the first general-level meeting since the signing of the Pyongyang Declaration last September. Each side was represented by a delegation comprised of five officials. The South Korean delegation was headed by National Defense Ministry official Kim Do-kyun, the North Korean delegation was headed by General An Ik-san. The two Koreas have agreed to discuss the creation and operation of a joint military committee. Back in September, the two Koreas had agreed to create a joint military committee in order to discuss important military issues, such as the suspension of large-scale military exercises and the creation of a peace zone in the Yellow Sea. The two sides will also discuss the shared use of the Hangang River estuary. The South and the North are to conduct a joint survey by December this year in order to come up a military guarantee on the shared use of the Imjingang River estuary. The generals of the two Koreas also evaluated the interim implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration and discussed its further implementation. The two Koreas will likely conduct inspections next month on the implementation of the salient points of the military agreement including the creation of a no-fly zone.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보