Undiscovered Truth News Today 입력 2018.10.26 (14:59)

[Anchor Lead]



The 1983 bombing of the U.S. cultural service center in Daegu will be retried 35 years after the first trial. The court has accepted the defendants' request for a new trial, as they claimed that at the time they were tortured by the investigators and forced to confess.



[Pkg]



September 22nd, 1983. A bag left in front of the U.S. cultural service center in Daegu exploded, leaving one person dead and four injured. At the time, the joint investigation team arrested five men, including Park Jong-deok, a student at Kyungpook National University, for violating the National Security Act. Park and his fellow defendants were sentenced to imprisonment in the first trial, but released by a special pardon in April the following year. The case could have closed this way, but it reached a new turning point when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued a "truth-finding" recommendation in 2010. Park asked the court for a retrial, claiming the case had been fabricated and they were tortured.



[Soundbite] Park Jong-deok(Asked for retrial) : "I have nightmares every night about being beaten and tortured. Imagine going through that for 30 years. That's not living."



In their retrial request, they claimed they were tortured while being interrogated and were illegally confined in a room for a month. They were forced to make false confessions after being subjected to continuous cruel acts.



[Soundbite] Ham Jong-ho(Retrial claimant) : "I couldn't sleep because of the endless torture. I couldn't help but give a false confession and fall victim to their manipulation."



The Daegu District Court ruled that reasons for retrial appear valid and accepted their request while dismissing the prosecution's appeal. The court's decision has reopened the trial 35 years after the incident.



[Soundbite] Sohn Ho-man(Retrial claimant) : "What can one person do against the state after being beaten and tortured by those working for the government? I hope that this trial can help uncover the truth and erase our traumas."

입력 2018.10.26 (14:59) News Today

