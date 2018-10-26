Returning Home News Today 입력 2018.10.26 (15:02) 수정 2018.10.26 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea are clearing mines from the demilitarized zone ahead of a joint remains recovery project. The remains of one South Korean soldier was already discovered during the mine sweep. The soldier's identity was confirmed quickly, since the remains still had his dog tag.



[Pkg]



Remains wrapped in white paper are carefully placed inside a box. It is then covered with a Korean flag. It took 65 years for the remains to receive a cup of memorial wine. South and North Korea are clearing mines from Arrowhead Hill in the demilitarized zone near Cheorwon before conducting a joint recovery of war remains there. Two sets of remains, presumed to be those of South Korean soldiers, have been discovered for the first time. The name "Pak Je Kwon" written in English is clearly visible on the discovered dog tag. Sergeant first class Pak Je-kwon of the Second Division of the South Korean army died here at the tender age of 22 on July 10th, 1953, just a few days before the ceasefire. A loaded rifle and a canteen bearing the scars of war stayed by his side. The Korean military plans to compare his DNA with that of his sister for the final identification process.



[Soundbite] Col. Lee Hak-ki(Dir. Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification) : "We estimate that there are some 10,000 sets of remains of South Korean and U.N. soldiers in the DMZ."



The military believes that some 200 sets of remains of South Korean soldiers killed in action and another roughly 100 sets of American, French, and other U.N. soldiers' remains are buried in the vicinity. The recovery of war remains will get underway next April, that is when winter has passed and the ground thaws.

