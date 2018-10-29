International Relations News Today 입력 2018.10.29 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.29 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea yesterday. He bagan his official schedule today and met with Foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and shared views on strategies to push forward North Korea’s denuclearization, as well as inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea to sit down for a working meeting on North Korean issues. He did not have much to say as he was bombarded with questions about what brought him to South Korea since the U.S.-North Korea summit has reportedly made no significant progress.



[Soundbite] Stephen Biegun(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea)



He was accompanied by White House National Security Council Director for Korea, Allison Hooker, and State Department Senior Advisor Kevin Kim. Biegun met with Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha this morning before sitting down with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, for a meeting of top nuclear negotiators. The U.S. Special Representative plans to stay in Seoul until tomorrow and meet with the officials of the Cheong Wa Dae Security Office.

