[Anchor Lead]



A 20-day parliamentary audit of government agencies is coming to its conclusion. The latest parliamentary audit has shone a spotlight on alleged employment favors at public agencies and administration irregularities at kindergartens. After completing the parliamentary audit, rival parties will begin reviewing the government's budget proposal for next year.



[Pkg]



The first complete parliamentary audit of the Moon Jae-in government will be wrapped up Monday with a comprehensive inquiry. As the greatest achievement of the latest parliamentary audit, the ruling Democratic Party cites the disclosure of alleged administrative irregularities at private kindergartens.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-nyon(Democratic Party Chief Policy Maker) : "My party adopted and submitted a bill on eradicating irregularities at kindergartens in order to ease public concerns. We will do our best to have it passed quickly."



At the parliamentary audit, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party shone a spotlight on allegations centered around city-owned subway operator Seoul Metro where people related to employees already working there received job favors to acquire regular employment.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-tae(Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader) : "There must not be hiring irregularities that illegally and unfairly give regular employment to non-regular workers related to employees already working there."



The ruling party and three minor opposition parties, excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, have agreed on the introduction of a special court to try a judicial power abuse scandal involving the Supreme Court and its former chief Yang Seung-tae. After having completed the parliamentary audit, rival parties will begin reviewing a government budget proposal for next year on November 1st, following the administration's budget speech. The government is seeking a so-called super budget worth 470 trillion won for 2019, which is up 9.7 percent from this year's. The National Assembly plans to approve the budget bill at a plenary session on November 30th, after the special parliamentary committee on budget and accounts reviews and adjusts revisions submitted by parliamentary committees starting November 15th.

