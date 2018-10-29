Driver License Dispute News Today 입력 2018.10.29 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.29 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



As more and more foreigners reside in Korea, the number of foreigners applying for driver's license has increased as well. But the foreign language options in the exam have been reduced dramatically, sparking criticisms about backward administrative services.



[Pkg]



This Cambodian woman in Sunchang, Jeollabuk-do Province married a Korean man last year. Since Sunchang doesn't have a convenient mass transport system like Seoul, she has been studying to get a driver's license.



[Soundbite] (Mrs. A) : "(What's the first thing you want to do once you get your driver's license?) I want to take my parents on a trip."



She has been studying for two hours everyday with a study aid in Cambodian, but recently gave up her plan to take the test. That's because the written exam is no longer available in Cambodian.



[Soundbite] Jeon Eun-seong(Ms. A's husband) : "It's absurd. If the written exam is in Korean, all foreign applicants wouldn't be able to take it."



It was in the 1990s when written tests were first provided in foreign languages. It was English and Chinese at first, but then the number grew to ten languages by 2011. However, starting last August, language options except for three languages were eliminated suddenly. All four Southeast Asian languages became unavailable.



[Soundbite] (Road Traffic Authority official (Voice modified)) : "It takes a lot of time and money to provide high-quality exam questions. The excluded languages had very little demand."



The number of test takers in the seven excluded languages amounted to several thousand annually and neared 7,000 last year. Most of these test takers, who were still not fluent in Korean, live in rural areas with inadequate public transportation. The Road Traffic Authority saved about 70 million won by reducing the foreign language service, but the money took away a small dream and transportation independence from foreign migrants.

