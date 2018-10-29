Korean Cosmetics News Today 입력 2018.10.29 (15:14) 수정 2018.10.29 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Brazil, which has a population of more than 200 million people, is the fourth largest beauty market in the world. Korean cosmetics companies, which are increasingly trying to establish their presence in the Brazilian market, are receiving positive reviews for introducing change.



[Pkg]



Brazil's samba carnival is known for extravagant costumes and heavy eye makeup. Makeup is an essential part of everyday life in Brazil, where festivals and gatherings are popular. You can easily spot even homemakers learning to apply makeup at cosmetics stores.



[Soundbite] (Staff at cosmetics store) : "In Brazil, girls learn to apply makeup at the age of 12 or 13."



The Brazil Beauty Expo is the largest exhibition in South America featuring all kinds of cosmetics and skin care products. Korean cosmetic companies participate in the Brazil Beauty Expo every year in a bid to establish their presence in the Brazilian market.



[Soundbite] Ahn Da-in(CEO of hair care product company) : "Public perception of K-beauty is very good in Brazil. Brazilians are very interested in hair care."



However, besides high tariffs, cosmetics companies are also facing other obstacles such as certifications that they are required to obtain from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency. That's why many of them set up local firms or manufacture their products under Brazilian trademarks.



[Soundbite] Renata(CEO of Brazilian cosmetics firm) : "All of our products are manufactured in Korea because of the high quality. It's a good partnership."



Brazilian media has recently lauded Korean cosmetics makers for innovating the Brazilian beauty market by introducing new skin care products to local consumers.

Korean Cosmetics

입력 2018.10.29 (15:14) 수정 2018.10.29 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Brazil, which has a population of more than 200 million people, is the fourth largest beauty market in the world. Korean cosmetics companies, which are increasingly trying to establish their presence in the Brazilian market, are receiving positive reviews for introducing change.



[Pkg]



Brazil's samba carnival is known for extravagant costumes and heavy eye makeup. Makeup is an essential part of everyday life in Brazil, where festivals and gatherings are popular. You can easily spot even homemakers learning to apply makeup at cosmetics stores.



[Soundbite] (Staff at cosmetics store) : "In Brazil, girls learn to apply makeup at the age of 12 or 13."



The Brazil Beauty Expo is the largest exhibition in South America featuring all kinds of cosmetics and skin care products. Korean cosmetic companies participate in the Brazil Beauty Expo every year in a bid to establish their presence in the Brazilian market.



[Soundbite] Ahn Da-in(CEO of hair care product company) : "Public perception of K-beauty is very good in Brazil. Brazilians are very interested in hair care."



However, besides high tariffs, cosmetics companies are also facing other obstacles such as certifications that they are required to obtain from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency. That's why many of them set up local firms or manufacture their products under Brazilian trademarks.



[Soundbite] Renata(CEO of Brazilian cosmetics firm) : "All of our products are manufactured in Korea because of the high quality. It's a good partnership."



Brazilian media has recently lauded Korean cosmetics makers for innovating the Brazilian beauty market by introducing new skin care products to local consumers.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보