Entertainment News

[Anchor Lead]



Actress Jung Yu-mi appeared at the police for an investigation into malicious rumors about her relationship with a celebrated producer, which generated buzz online last week. She is the first of the rumor victims to turn up at the police.



[Pkg]



Do you need to know that at all? Actress Jung Yu-mi filed a complaint against those who spread malicious rumors about her. She also appeared at the police for testimony. Jung's agency said that the actress visited Seoul Gangnam Police Station as a victim at around midnight Monday and stated about damage the rumors inflicted on her. While requesting police to find and punish the initial circulator of the rumors without fail, the actress stressed that she will show no mercy. On October 17th, reports drawn up for securities companies stirred controversy by containing sensational rumors about Jung, actor Cho Jung-seok and celebrated producer Na Young-seok. As Jung came forward first to take action against the rumors, attention is being paid to how other victims will respond next. Ttoksooni will prepare water for you to wash up. Actress Kim Min-hee, who gained fame for her role as Ttoksooni when she was young, will pursue a singing career. According to her agency, Kim will release an album of trot music using a stage name, "Yeomhong." As a child actor in 1980, Kim rose to stardom and enjoyed popularity nationwide for playing Ttoksooni in the TV series "Daldongne," which means a hillside destitute village After she grew up, she also wanted to become a singer while building up her career in acting. She will finally release an album with the assistance of veteran singer Choi Baek-ho who co-hosted a radio show with her. Her digital single debut album will be released online on Friday. Kim will start a singing career with the title song "A Strange Woman."

