Historic Disputes

[Anchor Lead]



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that instead of pursuing future-oriented bilateral relations, Korea is moving backwards in terms of historic issues, such as those concerning Japan's military flag and the South Korean lawmakers' visit to the Dokdo islets.



[Pkg]



In his parliamentary speech, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made some harsh comments about Korea. They targeted the South Korean government, which Abe said is moving backwards instead of pursuing future-oriented relations with Japan. Abe's remarks came in response to questions posed by Japanese lawmakers on the recent row over the use of the Rising Sun Flag, the military flag of Japan, at the International Fleet Review on Jejudo Island and the visits to the Dokdo islets by South Korean lawmakers.



[Soundbite] Shinzo Abe(Japanese Prime Minister) : "Taking issue with the Rising Sun Flag at the International Fleet Review and having South Korean lawmakers visit Takeshima (Dokdo) runs counter to future-oriented relations."



So far, the Japanese government has expressed its stance on the issues of the Rising Sun Flag and Dokdo visits. However, it's the first time that a Japanese leader personally commented on the issues. Shinzo Abe has also reiterated his resolve to amend Japan's pacifist constitution. He said that including a stipulation on the Self-Defense Forces in the nation's constitution is fundamental for national defense.



[Soundbite] Shinzo Abe(Japanese Prime Minister) : "It's the responsibility of today's politicians to create conditions for our self-defense forces to accomplish their mission with pride."



The Abe administration has been recently trying to persuade parliament on the constitutional amendment, but the Japanese public remains largely opposed to the matter.

