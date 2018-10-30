Free School Lunches News Today 입력 2018.10.30 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul city has announced that it will expand free lunched in high schools beginning next year, and starting 2021, free meals will be provided at all elementary, middle and high schools in the capital city. The education bureau and district authorities need to shoulder the budget but some Seoul districts are balking at the idea due to the cost.



[Pkg]



A high school student in Seoul pays an average 800-thousand won per year for school meals. This is a burden to low-income families. An average meal at high schools costs about 47-hundred won, lower than the cost of free lunches provided at middle schools, which raises concerns over quality. The Seoul city government has decided to expand free, high quality, eco-friendly lunches also to high schools. Starting with 96 schools next year, the free lunch plan will eventually be expanded to all 350 high schools in the capital city starting in the year 2021.



[Soundbite] Park Won-soon(Seoul Mayor) : "The plan goes beyond just a free lunch. It is a process to boost students' health and realize their right to equality and happiness."



The plan also includes private elementary schools and international middle schools where free lunches are currently not in place. The problem is the cost. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to pick up half the necessary annual budget of some 220 billion won. The Seoul government will shoulder another 30%. The remaining 20% needs to be paid by the authorities of individual Seoul districts. Each district will need to foot about one billion won every year. For larger districts with more students, the cost may reach over four billion won. Even despite the heavy burden of costs, free school meals are becoming a growing trend nationwide, as seven cities and provinces have already introduced them at all elementary, middle and high schools, while more and more local governments are adopting the plan.

Free School Lunches

입력 2018.10.30 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul city has announced that it will expand free lunched in high schools beginning next year, and starting 2021, free meals will be provided at all elementary, middle and high schools in the capital city. The education bureau and district authorities need to shoulder the budget but some Seoul districts are balking at the idea due to the cost.



[Pkg]



A high school student in Seoul pays an average 800-thousand won per year for school meals. This is a burden to low-income families. An average meal at high schools costs about 47-hundred won, lower than the cost of free lunches provided at middle schools, which raises concerns over quality. The Seoul city government has decided to expand free, high quality, eco-friendly lunches also to high schools. Starting with 96 schools next year, the free lunch plan will eventually be expanded to all 350 high schools in the capital city starting in the year 2021.



[Soundbite] Park Won-soon(Seoul Mayor) : "The plan goes beyond just a free lunch. It is a process to boost students' health and realize their right to equality and happiness."



The plan also includes private elementary schools and international middle schools where free lunches are currently not in place. The problem is the cost. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to pick up half the necessary annual budget of some 220 billion won. The Seoul government will shoulder another 30%. The remaining 20% needs to be paid by the authorities of individual Seoul districts. Each district will need to foot about one billion won every year. For larger districts with more students, the cost may reach over four billion won. Even despite the heavy burden of costs, free school meals are becoming a growing trend nationwide, as seven cities and provinces have already introduced them at all elementary, middle and high schools, while more and more local governments are adopting the plan.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보