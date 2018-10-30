Establishing Peace News Today 입력 2018.10.30 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has visited South Korea's senior office Cheong Wa Dae and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss denuclearization and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula. What's particularly noteworthy is that Biegun met with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who is not tasked with foreign affairs or national security.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited Cheong Wa Dae on Monday to meet with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok. It's quite unprecedented for a U.S. representative for denuclearization talks to meet with an official who is not in charge of national security or foreign affairs, although Im does head the committee for the implementation of inter-Korean joint declarations. Cheong Wa Dae said that the meeting was in line with the United States' request. The presidential chief of staff reportedly asked for Biegun's cooperation to ensure the success of U.S.-North Korea talks. Stephen Biegun, for his part, responded by asking the South Korean government for support. The U.S. special representative for North Korea visited South Korea less than a week after meeting with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon in Washington. Sources say Stephen Biegun has visited Seoul because Washington wanted to hear a more detailed explanation on the improvement of inter-Korean relations. Earlier, Biegun met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa and discussed denuclearization with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon.



[Soundbite] Stephen Biegun(U.S. Special Rep. for N. Korea) : "Primary requirement for us to get to that end point is to achieve the FFVD."



At the meeting, Biegun emphasized the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the United States to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.

Establishing Peace

입력 2018.10.30 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has visited South Korea's senior office Cheong Wa Dae and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss denuclearization and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula. What's particularly noteworthy is that Biegun met with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who is not tasked with foreign affairs or national security.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited Cheong Wa Dae on Monday to meet with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok. It's quite unprecedented for a U.S. representative for denuclearization talks to meet with an official who is not in charge of national security or foreign affairs, although Im does head the committee for the implementation of inter-Korean joint declarations. Cheong Wa Dae said that the meeting was in line with the United States' request. The presidential chief of staff reportedly asked for Biegun's cooperation to ensure the success of U.S.-North Korea talks. Stephen Biegun, for his part, responded by asking the South Korean government for support. The U.S. special representative for North Korea visited South Korea less than a week after meeting with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon in Washington. Sources say Stephen Biegun has visited Seoul because Washington wanted to hear a more detailed explanation on the improvement of inter-Korean relations. Earlier, Biegun met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa and discussed denuclearization with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon.



[Soundbite] Stephen Biegun(U.S. Special Rep. for N. Korea) : "Primary requirement for us to get to that end point is to achieve the FFVD."



At the meeting, Biegun emphasized the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the United States to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보