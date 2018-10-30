Child Support Agency News Today 입력 2018.10.30 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government set up, what's called the Child Support Agency 3 years ago in a bid to assist payments in childcare support. But with no legally binding force, the agency is barely effective. Eventually, it was the private sector that managed to create a website to reveal the identity of fathers who refuse to pay for childcare. However, even this site is also sitting idle.



[Pkg]



The Child Support Agency is where mothers frustrated with childcare support issues come to visit. It was set up 3 years ago to do exactly that, help them get paid for childcare expenses. Mothers expected the agency to be a cure-all and that all problems would be sorted out. But nothing has changed since. Despite the creation of the agency designed to facilitate childcare payments, the payment implementation rate stands in the 30% range. Over the 3 years, the agency has overseen a mere 24 cases.



[Soundbite] Bae Sam-hee(Director, Child Support Agency) : "Serving this post, I realized there is nothing much the agency can do."



The agency's ineffective role ultimately led to the launch of a civic website titled "Bad Fathers" which lists the names of parents who don't pay for childcare support. As their identities were disclosed to the world, 27 pending cases were resolved in just 3 months. But even this website has turned idle after 3 months. The fathers who have been identified filed charges over defamation. Those who started the website at the request of a women's group knew what they were doing was against the law. But the backlash was more severe than expected.



[Soundbite] Goo Bon-chang(Website Operator) : "I need to come to the police station every day of the year and could face fines of over 800 million won. Of course, it's a huge burden on me."



Women's groups are now demanding the government to take action. They want the state to ensure that single parents receive childcare expenses they deserve and to also unveil the names of the (quote) "bad fathers."

Child Support Agency

입력 2018.10.30 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government set up, what's called the Child Support Agency 3 years ago in a bid to assist payments in childcare support. But with no legally binding force, the agency is barely effective. Eventually, it was the private sector that managed to create a website to reveal the identity of fathers who refuse to pay for childcare. However, even this site is also sitting idle.



[Pkg]



The Child Support Agency is where mothers frustrated with childcare support issues come to visit. It was set up 3 years ago to do exactly that, help them get paid for childcare expenses. Mothers expected the agency to be a cure-all and that all problems would be sorted out. But nothing has changed since. Despite the creation of the agency designed to facilitate childcare payments, the payment implementation rate stands in the 30% range. Over the 3 years, the agency has overseen a mere 24 cases.



[Soundbite] Bae Sam-hee(Director, Child Support Agency) : "Serving this post, I realized there is nothing much the agency can do."



The agency's ineffective role ultimately led to the launch of a civic website titled "Bad Fathers" which lists the names of parents who don't pay for childcare support. As their identities were disclosed to the world, 27 pending cases were resolved in just 3 months. But even this website has turned idle after 3 months. The fathers who have been identified filed charges over defamation. Those who started the website at the request of a women's group knew what they were doing was against the law. But the backlash was more severe than expected.



[Soundbite] Goo Bon-chang(Website Operator) : "I need to come to the police station every day of the year and could face fines of over 800 million won. Of course, it's a huge burden on me."



Women's groups are now demanding the government to take action. They want the state to ensure that single parents receive childcare expenses they deserve and to also unveil the names of the (quote) "bad fathers."

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보