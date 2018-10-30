Questionable Explosives News Today 입력 2018.10.30 (15:13) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Not only the military but also the police possesses grenades for anti-terrorism and anti-spy operations. However, no systematic management is in place to keep the explosives from accidental explosion or theft.



[Pkg]



This is a scene from a police anti-terrorism drill. Police use grenades or other explosives in order to bring spies or terrorists under control. Approximately 37,000 grenades are stored at police stations nationwide. They also possess roughly 40,000 other high explosives. However, the bombs are not classified based on their lot numbers, which contain manufacturing information. No performance tests are conducted on a regular basis. It stands in stark contrast to the military that classifies its ammunition by lot numbers. Just one officer takes charge of managing ammunition at each police station. No regular checkups are conducted on high explosives. The high explosives are all the old ammunition manufactured before 1979 that was discarded about two years ago. Moreover, 33 police stations lack separate storage facilities to keep high explosives. In most regions, grenades are stored at emergency service centers where police officers are on duty around the clock.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kwon Eun-hee(Bareunmirae Party) : "A bigger problem is that the explosives are not systematically managed at all. A system is necessary to check their performance and safety on a regular basis."



Stricter management is necessary to ensure the safe use of high explosives, which pose a potential risk of causing fatal accidents.

Questionable Explosives

입력 2018.10.30 (15:13) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Not only the military but also the police possesses grenades for anti-terrorism and anti-spy operations. However, no systematic management is in place to keep the explosives from accidental explosion or theft.



[Pkg]



This is a scene from a police anti-terrorism drill. Police use grenades or other explosives in order to bring spies or terrorists under control. Approximately 37,000 grenades are stored at police stations nationwide. They also possess roughly 40,000 other high explosives. However, the bombs are not classified based on their lot numbers, which contain manufacturing information. No performance tests are conducted on a regular basis. It stands in stark contrast to the military that classifies its ammunition by lot numbers. Just one officer takes charge of managing ammunition at each police station. No regular checkups are conducted on high explosives. The high explosives are all the old ammunition manufactured before 1979 that was discarded about two years ago. Moreover, 33 police stations lack separate storage facilities to keep high explosives. In most regions, grenades are stored at emergency service centers where police officers are on duty around the clock.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kwon Eun-hee(Bareunmirae Party) : "A bigger problem is that the explosives are not systematically managed at all. A system is necessary to check their performance and safety on a regular basis."



Stricter management is necessary to ensure the safe use of high explosives, which pose a potential risk of causing fatal accidents.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보