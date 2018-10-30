Yellowtail Fish News Today 입력 2018.10.30 (15:15) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yellowtail fish caught in southern Jejudo Island is a leading sushi dish in the winter. But with rising seawater temperatures, northern Gangwondo Province, which is the northernmost region in South Korea, is gaining attention as a key fishing ground for yellowtail.

​

[Pkg]



This is an inclosed net where yellowtail fish caught by the fishermen, are kept for a brief period. Large ones, nearly one meter long, are crowded in the fish net as they show off their plump silvery bodies. This fishing boat alone has put out 350 yellowtails for sale on this day at a cost of well over 200 million won.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-beom(Fishery Owner) : "A fish weighs about 7-10 kilograms. Yellowtail caught these days are mostly large with nearly no small fish."



Yellowtail bidding prices have more than doubled in this area over the past 2 years while prices edged down on Jejudo Island during the same period.



[Soundbite] Jeon Tae-yeong(Suhyup Fisheries Cooperative, Jukwang, Gangwon-do Prov.) : "In fixed shore net fishing, yellowtails are becoming the staple, taking the place of Spanish mackerel and halibut as seen in past years. Yellowtail is caught year-round now."



Yellowtail used to be a rare commodity but with longer fishing operations, it's become more familiar with the wider public. At one retail chain, yellowtail sales have jumped more than threefold in 2 years while the fish has also been selling for a longer period in recent times.



[Soundbite] Seol Bong-seok(Fishery sales chief at supermarket) : "Yellowtail was sold for only about one month in December in the past while these days, it's sold from October to March."



Global warming is changing the makeup of Korea's marine products as well as consumers' palate.

Yellowtail Fish

입력 2018.10.30 (15:15) 수정 2018.10.30 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yellowtail fish caught in southern Jejudo Island is a leading sushi dish in the winter. But with rising seawater temperatures, northern Gangwondo Province, which is the northernmost region in South Korea, is gaining attention as a key fishing ground for yellowtail.

​

[Pkg]



This is an inclosed net where yellowtail fish caught by the fishermen, are kept for a brief period. Large ones, nearly one meter long, are crowded in the fish net as they show off their plump silvery bodies. This fishing boat alone has put out 350 yellowtails for sale on this day at a cost of well over 200 million won.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-beom(Fishery Owner) : "A fish weighs about 7-10 kilograms. Yellowtail caught these days are mostly large with nearly no small fish."



Yellowtail bidding prices have more than doubled in this area over the past 2 years while prices edged down on Jejudo Island during the same period.



[Soundbite] Jeon Tae-yeong(Suhyup Fisheries Cooperative, Jukwang, Gangwon-do Prov.) : "In fixed shore net fishing, yellowtails are becoming the staple, taking the place of Spanish mackerel and halibut as seen in past years. Yellowtail is caught year-round now."



Yellowtail used to be a rare commodity but with longer fishing operations, it's become more familiar with the wider public. At one retail chain, yellowtail sales have jumped more than threefold in 2 years while the fish has also been selling for a longer period in recent times.



[Soundbite] Seol Bong-seok(Fishery sales chief at supermarket) : "Yellowtail was sold for only about one month in December in the past while these days, it's sold from October to March."



Global warming is changing the makeup of Korea's marine products as well as consumers' palate.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보