[Anchor Lead]



Another Korean genre film "Rampant" is following the footsteps of the blockbuster hit "Train to Busan" .It's a new attempt, a cross between a Zombie film and a period movie, starring top actors Jang Dong-gun and Hyun Bin.



[Pkg]



The newly released "Rampant" depicts a showdown between humans and a Chosun era zombie called "ya-gwi." The movie is off to a good start with high ticket reservations. On Thursday alone, advance ticket sales for Rampant continued in the 30 percent range, in a tight competition for top place with the Harry Potter series. In Rampant, director Kim Seong-hun has again joined hands with actor Hyun Bin. The duo did the film "Confidential Assignment" last year which drew 8 million moviegoers. Fans are also upbeat with the cast lineup including Jang Dong-gun who is making his debut in a period piece for the first time in his 25 year career. Most of all, Rampant being a zombie flick, many people wonder whether it can succeed the smashing box office performance of "Train to Busan," which was Korea's first zombie-themed blockbuster. The film industry also hopes Rampant will serve to advance the potential of genre-specific Korean cinema. Your look I first felt...This year's Yoo Jae-ha Music Contest will be held next month. Organizers say that the final stage will feature eleven contestants who have been selected through the first and second rounds of preliminaries. The finalists include ten domestic teams and one from overseas. The music competition was launched in 1989 in order to pay tribute to the late singer Yoo Jae-ha and to uncover young talented musicians. Approximately 30 popular, celebrated musicians boasted their musical skills and debuted through the Yoo Jae-ha Music Contest, including Yoo Hee-yeol, Kim Yeon-woo and Lee han-cheol. This is why music fans and industry officials pay keen attention to the annual music competition. Organizers fanned anticipations for the upcoming final competition, saying that the largest-ever number of contestants competed in preliminaries with eased participation qualifications.

