Protests from Tokyo

[Anchor Lead]



In response to the Korean court's ruling on the compensation for forced laborers, the Japanese government denounced it, claiming that it's an inconceivable decision and unreasonable ruling.



[Pkg]



As soon as the Korean Supreme Court ruled on wartime forced laborers, the Japanese government said that it was deeply regrettable and issued stern statements.



[Soundbite] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe : "This ruling is impossible under international law. The Japanese government will deal firmly with this case."



Although the ruling was not a government action, but a decision by the legal branch, Tokyo summoned the Korean ambassador in Japan in protest.



[Soundbite] Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Su-hoon : "I heard the Japanese government's position and explained the Korean government's stance."



Japan also demanded actions from the Korean government.



[Soundbite] Foreign Minister Taro Kono : "It shakes the legal basis for a bilateral relationship from the roots."



Japan also said that it was an inconceivable decision.



Tokyo stressed the international law, making it clear that it will bring up this matter to an international court as a dispute between the states. Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono said that he will consider many options, including an international lawsuit to protect the valid economic activities by a Japanese corporation. The defendant, Nippon Steel and Sumimoto Metal, claimed that the matter has already been resolved. The Japanese steel giant said it will take into account the Japanese government's responses on the matter in deciding on its next step. The Japanese media reported that the relationship between the two countries is very likely to sour as the issue regarding forced labor during World War II, emerged as a thorny issue between Korea and Japan on the back of the conflict surrounding the bilateral agreement on wartime sexual slavery.

