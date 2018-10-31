North Korea Scenes News Today 입력 2018.10.31 (15:14) 수정 2018.10.31 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has exclusively obtained recent footage that filmed the Hamgyongbukdo Province region in North Korea. The video shows that among the many slogan placards seen on the streets, many concerned the economy rather than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while most nuclear-related slogans had nearly disappeared.



[Pkg]



This rural village in North Korea's Hamgyongbukdo Province faces the Chinese border city of Tumen. We see North Koreans busily engaged in fall harvest work. An old truck perilously runs through the rice paddy filled with straw stacks and even carries people on the top. A bus of Chinese tourists traveled through country roads and finally arrives in a big city. Chongjin is the third largest city in North Korea after Pyongyang and Hamhung. Many slogans are spotted calling for advancing the economy to safeguard the ruling party. In all the propaganda banners filmed in this area, KBS has found the word 'economy' appears 47 times in total, much more than the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which appears 29 times. Nuclear terminology was found just once in a rural town on the outskirts of Chongjin. Musan Mine in North Korea is the largest iron ore mine in Asia which the North's founder Kim Il-sung affectionately called the country's treasure. With exports blocked due to global sanctions, piles of iron ore concentrates are found just lying in the open air. Local sources say there's not enough fuel to run the blast furnace because imports are blocked and this is affecting the operation of steel mills. Pyongyang is declaring utmost efforts toward building the economy but the reality is harsh amid global sanctions and isolation from the international community.



[Soundbite] Prof. An Mun-seok(Chonbuk Nat'l University) : "The North Koreans also know that a small country possessing nukes will face economic, diplomatic isolation and difficulties. Kim Jong-un will surely have known this too."



Experts say it remains to be seen whether noticeably scant propaganda related to nuclear arms and the military and stronger emphasis on the economy will lead to the regime's actual denuclearization.

