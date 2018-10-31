Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.31 (15:18) 수정 2018.10.31 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Horror movies are now hitting the cinemas, going against the traditional rule that scary films are for summer. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Michael has broken away. Horror movies are now hitting the cinemas, going against the traditional rule that scary films are for summer. The first movie is "Halloween," a sequel to a 1978 movie with the same title. It unfolds around a killer called Michael who breaks away after 40 years in prison. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is a fantasy horror film set in a mysterious house. The film stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and Owen Vaccaro, and follows an orphan boy who is sent to live with his uncle in the creaky old house. The next is a remake of the 1986 Korean horror film "Yeogokseong" or "Cry of a Woman" in English. The movie will be released on November eighth. More and more scary films are released in autumn, as their producers choose to avoid competition with summer blockbusters. North Korea is already in possession of nuclear weapons. The movie "The Spy Gone North" won the top honor at the second Seoul Awards held on October 27th. The movie starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Sung-min is based on the true story of the South Korean spy "Heukgeumseong" dispatched to North Korea. It generated a sensation after winning nominations for the most number of awards at this year's Daejong Film Awards. "The Spy Gone North" was given the Grand Prix at the Seoul Awards with an appraisal that it ushered in the birth of the Korean-style spy genre. The best actor award went to Ha Jung-woo who starred in "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds," which attracted 14 million moviegoers. The best actress award went to Son Ye-jin who played the female lead in "Be with You." Launched in 2017, the Seoul Awards honors outstanding achievements in films and TV shows. The winners are selected through votings by expert judges and audiences.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.10.31 (15:18) 수정 2018.10.31 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Horror movies are now hitting the cinemas, going against the traditional rule that scary films are for summer. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Michael has broken away. Horror movies are now hitting the cinemas, going against the traditional rule that scary films are for summer. The first movie is "Halloween," a sequel to a 1978 movie with the same title. It unfolds around a killer called Michael who breaks away after 40 years in prison. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is a fantasy horror film set in a mysterious house. The film stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and Owen Vaccaro, and follows an orphan boy who is sent to live with his uncle in the creaky old house. The next is a remake of the 1986 Korean horror film "Yeogokseong" or "Cry of a Woman" in English. The movie will be released on November eighth. More and more scary films are released in autumn, as their producers choose to avoid competition with summer blockbusters. North Korea is already in possession of nuclear weapons. The movie "The Spy Gone North" won the top honor at the second Seoul Awards held on October 27th. The movie starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Sung-min is based on the true story of the South Korean spy "Heukgeumseong" dispatched to North Korea. It generated a sensation after winning nominations for the most number of awards at this year's Daejong Film Awards. "The Spy Gone North" was given the Grand Prix at the Seoul Awards with an appraisal that it ushered in the birth of the Korean-style spy genre. The best actor award went to Ha Jung-woo who starred in "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds," which attracted 14 million moviegoers. The best actress award went to Son Ye-jin who played the female lead in "Be with You." Launched in 2017, the Seoul Awards honors outstanding achievements in films and TV shows. The winners are selected through votings by expert judges and audiences.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보