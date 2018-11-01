National Assembly Speech News Today 입력 2018.11.01 (14:58) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in called for a more equitable society in an address to the National Assembly on Thursday. In his budget speech, Moon said inequality has led to an unjust society, adding that Koreans must create a country where not even one person is discriminated. The president also said it is now time to reduce the gap in economic inequality and to go towards a unified society as that is the path toward sustainable growth. Moon said the nation is standing before a historic starting line for the common prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, stressing that it is a miraculous opportunity that mustn't be missed. He furthermore urged the National Assembly to participate in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace initiative, which his government is striving toward with the U.S. and North Korea.

National Assembly Speech

입력 2018.11.01 (14:58) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22) News Today

