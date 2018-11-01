Military Agreement News Today 입력 2018.11.01 (14:59) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



At a Security Council Meeting, the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States have signed a document saying that the U.S. troops will remain in Korea even after the wartime operational control is transferred to the South Korean army. Also, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis has expressed support for the inter-Korean military agreement.



[Pkg]



At the Security Council Meeting, the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States announced guidelines for defense cooperation between the two nations after the transfer of wartime operational control. Under the newly released guidelines, the U.S. forces will stay on the Korean Peninsula even after the wartime operational control's transfer to the South Korean army. The guidelines also say that the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command will remain unchanged, but the post of commander will be taken by a South Korean officer. Currently, only four-star U.S. generals can serve as commanders and four-star South Korean generals are appointed as deputy commanders. South Korea's Defense Ministry said that the guidelines seek to quell concerns that the South Korea-U.S. alliance may become weaker after the transfer of the wartime operational command. Defense Minister James Mattis reaffirmed that the scope of U.S. troops stationed in Korea will remain the same. Regarding media reports that South Korea and the United States have different stances on the inter-Korean military agreement that was signed recently, Mattis said he supports the deal.



[Soundbite] James Mattis(U.S. Sec. of Defense)



The defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. also have decided to suspend the Air Force exercise Vigilant Ace slated for December in a bid to provide military support to the diplomatic efforts aimed at denuclearization.

