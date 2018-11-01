High-level Talks News Today 입력 2018.11.01 (15:02) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



The high-level talks proposed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to North Korea will likely take place next week. The time and venue of the talks have yet to be disclosed. But observers say the meeting will likely be held in New York after the mid-term elections in the United States. Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo has said he hopes that the second U.S.-North Korea summit will happen early next year.



[Pkg]



High-level talks between the United States and North Korea will likely be held next week to discuss denuclearization and their second summit. That's according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who made the comment in an interview with U.S. media regarding international inspections of North Korea's nuclear and missile facilities. Pompeo said there was not much he could say on the recent developments at this point, but he did mention that when he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three and a half weeks ago, Kim gave the green light to American inspectors to tour North Korea's two major facilities. Pompeo added he hopes that the inspectors will be able to visit North Korea sooner than later. The venue of the upcoming talks and the name of Pompeo's counterpart have not been disclosed yet. Sources say the U.S. secretary of state will likely meet with North Korean official Kim Yong-chol in New York after the U.S. mid-term elections. Regarding the second U.S.-North Korea summit, Mike Pompeo said he hopes that the two leaders will meet early next year.

