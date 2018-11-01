Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.01 (15:09) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of phishing scams via phone calls or text messages is exploiting the fame of celebrities. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Lee Gook-ju says that someone out there is using her name to borrow money from others, and unveiled on her social media a message exchanged between her acquaintance and the suspect claiming to be herself. In the revealed conversation, the suspect who disguised his or her name and online profile information as Lee Gook-ju's asks for a large sum of loan. Lee said she knows more people who received the scam messages and stressed the severity of the situation. She asked people to never send money to such request. Among her acquaintances who were approached by the fraudster is Narsha, a member of the girl group Brown Eyed Girls. Narsha also shared the experience on her social media page and is helping with prevention efforts. Falsely claiming to be a certain celebrity on social networking sites is nothing new. But the tactics are growing sophisticated and fans need to be alert and don't fall prey to the lies. The owner of one of two scripts of the Hunminjeongeum document which describes the creation of the Korean alphabet has said he has no intent to hand over the script to the state. Bae Ik-gi who owns the Hunminjeongeum script found in Sangju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province testified during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday. When asked whether he is willing to hand the prized possession to the country, he said "no." He also said he never asked for one trillion won in return for the exchange and added that he heard the script is valued at about that amount at the least based on an appraisal by the Cultural Heritage Administration. He continued to say that he did once offer 100 billion won in reward money but added that honestly, he would not let go of the script even at that cost. The Sangju script was discovered in Sangju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province in 2008 by Bae himself. It's known for its great acacademic value as it contains detailed commentary on the transcription and sound of the Korean alphabet Hangeul. But just parts of it have been unveiled thus far while a tedious legal battle continues between the owner and the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.01 (15:09) 수정 2018.11.01 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of phishing scams via phone calls or text messages is exploiting the fame of celebrities. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Lee Gook-ju says that someone out there is using her name to borrow money from others, and unveiled on her social media a message exchanged between her acquaintance and the suspect claiming to be herself. In the revealed conversation, the suspect who disguised his or her name and online profile information as Lee Gook-ju's asks for a large sum of loan. Lee said she knows more people who received the scam messages and stressed the severity of the situation. She asked people to never send money to such request. Among her acquaintances who were approached by the fraudster is Narsha, a member of the girl group Brown Eyed Girls. Narsha also shared the experience on her social media page and is helping with prevention efforts. Falsely claiming to be a certain celebrity on social networking sites is nothing new. But the tactics are growing sophisticated and fans need to be alert and don't fall prey to the lies. The owner of one of two scripts of the Hunminjeongeum document which describes the creation of the Korean alphabet has said he has no intent to hand over the script to the state. Bae Ik-gi who owns the Hunminjeongeum script found in Sangju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province testified during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday. When asked whether he is willing to hand the prized possession to the country, he said "no." He also said he never asked for one trillion won in return for the exchange and added that he heard the script is valued at about that amount at the least based on an appraisal by the Cultural Heritage Administration. He continued to say that he did once offer 100 billion won in reward money but added that honestly, he would not let go of the script even at that cost. The Sangju script was discovered in Sangju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province in 2008 by Bae himself. It's known for its great acacademic value as it contains detailed commentary on the transcription and sound of the Korean alphabet Hangeul. But just parts of it have been unveiled thus far while a tedious legal battle continues between the owner and the Cultural Heritage Administration.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보