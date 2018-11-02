Road to Peace News Today 입력 2018.11.02 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.02 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has visited the National Assembly ahead of the deliberations for next-year's budget. Moon called for making Korea an all-embracing country that promotes coexistence. He also called for bipartisan cooperation on establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, implementing reforms, and improving quality of living.



[Pkg]



Economy topped the agenda of President Moon Jae-in's third speech in parliament since taking office. In particular, Moon called for making Korea a country where everyone collectively lives well. President Moon said that although the Republic of Korea can take pride in the economic growth achieved so far, its unity has been hurt by inequality and unfairness, while growth-oriented policies have made economic polarization worse. He called for maintaining his administration's policy aimed at promoting income-led innovative growth and fair economy. Moon also emphasized that the next-year budget bill is an important first step toward making Korea an all-embracing country.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "We must create a country where citizens can feel assured in terms of social security and welfare. No citizen must be left behind."



The president vowed to expand government spending on creating jobs, promoting innovative growth, bolstering the social security network, and improving public safety and quality of living. In particular, he urged the National Assembly to provide support to his administration's efforts to achieve denuclearization and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula based on trust among South Korea, North Korea and the United States.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "I urge you to join forces to make the best of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If we miss it, the crisis on the Korean Peninsula will inevitably become more severe."



During the 35-minute speech, lawmakers from the ruling party applauded the president more than 20 times, whereas lawmakers from the opposition Liberty Korea and Bareun parties criticized the speech as "disappointing."

Road to Peace

