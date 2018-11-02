Personnel change News Today 입력 2018.11.02 (15:06) 수정 2018.11.02 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office has reportedly begin looking for the successors of Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Kim Dong-yeon and presidential policy chief Jang Ha-sung, the country's two top economic policy makers. However, the top office said that the president has not made up his mind and no decision has officially been made at this stage.



[Pkg]



Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Kim Dong-yeon stressed the need for structural reform, claiming that external risks have grown for the Korean economy.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Deputy PM for Economy) : "It's time for the Korean economy to undergo structural reform."



When asked about the controversy surrounding his future plan, Kim said even now he would like to take responsibility for the current situation. The minister already mentioned several times that he would not shirk responsibility and that he, in charge of running the economy, should be held accountable for the current situation. He added that it is his duty to fulfill his responsibility until the time comes, indicating that he expects to be replaced sometime in the future. The presidential office has reportedly started vetting possible successors for the Deputy Prime Minister and presidential policy chief Jang Ha-sung. Cheongwadae is considering Office of Government Policy Coordination Director Hong Nam-ki and former chairman of the Financial Services Commission Yim Jong-yong as candidates for the Deputy Prime Minister position and Senior Presidential Secretary for Social Policy Kim Su-hyun as Jang's successor. Officially, the top office said that the president has not made up his mind and no decision has been made. But a source in the presidential office said that Jang has always been ready to resign, suggesting that he has already announced his intention to step down. However, exactly when they will be let go is still undetermined, as President Moon stressed during his speech at the National Assembly that the government will maintain its income-led growth policy and their departures may affect budget reviews.

