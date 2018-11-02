Security Risk

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Many people have cameras installed at home these days, called 'home cams' or 'pet cams.' Parents want to assure the safety of their children at home and pet owners are the same for their pets. It's very convenient in many ways but the cameras can also turn criminal and used for secret filming.
[Pkg]
31-year-old Kim Eun-jeong has two cats. Two years ago, she installed an Internet Protocol camera or IP camera, at her home. She can constantly check her cats' status by remotely controlling the camera's angle. But in April, she had a hair-raising experience.
[Soundbite] Kim Eun-jeong(Victim of IP camera hack) : "I was eating in the living room and the camera was looking the other way when it suddenly began to move as if it was trying to spot me."
Someone had hacked into and tinkered with her IP camera.
[Soundbite] "There's nearly no blind spot. The camera has extensive range. I have mine installed in the living room but it can even film my bedroom."
According to the police, some 49-hundred IP cameras have been hacked in a similar way over the past 4 years. The ten suspects are all males. The victims, mostly women. Around 27-thousand video files have been confiscated. At least 400 different IP camera models are currently on sale. About 30% have been found to be especially vulnerable to security risks. To prevent hacking attacks, users should change the default password as soon as they buy the product. But just this alone can't provide airtight prevention. When the camera is not in use, it's best to have the lens covered and shielded.
