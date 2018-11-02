Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.02 (15:16) 수정 2018.11.02 (15:21)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of Korean writer Shin Kyung-sook 's novel "Please Look after Mom", being dramatized as a TV show in the U.S.



[Pkg]



Korean writer Shin Kyung-sook's novel "Please Look after Mom" will be dramatized as a TV show in the U.S. The writer's publication agency said that it signed a drama copyright contract with the production company Blue Jar Pictures. The agency explained that the novel is the first Korean literary work to be sold for an American TV show. Published in 2008, "Please Look after Mom" is a critically acclaimed bestselling book with more than 2.1 million copies sold. It deals with a family who launches a desperate search for missing mother and looks back upon her life. The American producer expressed great enthusiasm to feature the family's journey on the small screen quickly. However, no decisions have yet been made regarding production and broadcasting schedules in the U.S. Don't you go? The movie "A Short Love Affair" starring Park Joong-hoon and Choi Myung-gil will re-visit movie theaters 28 years after its premiere in 1990. Its distributor said that the movie digitally remastered to improve its sound and video quality. The new version will be released in the high 4K definition on Thursday. "A Short Love Affair" is a cinematic adaptation of a novel written by Park Young-han. The film has been regarded as a pioneer in the realistic romance genre in Korea in the 1990s for its unsentimental depiction of a relationship and hardships involving a couple working in a factory Park Joong-hoon who played the male lead said at a preview of the re-mastered version thathe was thrilled to see it again. He appeared to take pride in the movie, which he said doesn't look like an old movie but a recent production set in the past.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.02 (15:16) 수정 2018.11.02 (15:21) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of Korean writer Shin Kyung-sook 's novel "Please Look after Mom", being dramatized as a TV show in the U.S.



[Pkg]



Korean writer Shin Kyung-sook's novel "Please Look after Mom" will be dramatized as a TV show in the U.S. The writer's publication agency said that it signed a drama copyright contract with the production company Blue Jar Pictures. The agency explained that the novel is the first Korean literary work to be sold for an American TV show. Published in 2008, "Please Look after Mom" is a critically acclaimed bestselling book with more than 2.1 million copies sold. It deals with a family who launches a desperate search for missing mother and looks back upon her life. The American producer expressed great enthusiasm to feature the family's journey on the small screen quickly. However, no decisions have yet been made regarding production and broadcasting schedules in the U.S. Don't you go? The movie "A Short Love Affair" starring Park Joong-hoon and Choi Myung-gil will re-visit movie theaters 28 years after its premiere in 1990. Its distributor said that the movie digitally remastered to improve its sound and video quality. The new version will be released in the high 4K definition on Thursday. "A Short Love Affair" is a cinematic adaptation of a novel written by Park Young-han. The film has been regarded as a pioneer in the realistic romance genre in Korea in the 1990s for its unsentimental depiction of a relationship and hardships involving a couple working in a factory Park Joong-hoon who played the male lead said at a preview of the re-mastered version thathe was thrilled to see it again. He appeared to take pride in the movie, which he said doesn't look like an old movie but a recent production set in the past.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보