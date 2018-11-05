Budget Deliberations News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (14:55) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:00)

The National Assembly has begun deliberations for the next-year budget. Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling party held a meeting on Sunday and vowed to expand family welfare policies. However, the opposition parties said they will scrutinize the policies with utter care.



Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling party have high expectations for next year's budget bill. They say that the 2019 budget bill fully reflects the policies of the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-chan(Chairman, Democratic Party) : "It is no exaggeration to say that this will be the first budget bill drafted by the current administration because the 2018 budget was mostly set up by the previous administration."



The government and the ruling party held a meeting on Sunday to select five policies aimed at boosting family welfare, such as the expansion of childcare subsidies and youth employment incentives. They vowed to join forces to have the bill passed at the current parliamentary session without fail. The new budget bill includes a 22-percent increase on welfare spending and seeks to make the public feel the benefits of the overhauled government policies. The government and the ruling party also pledged to set up a task force comprising of members of the ruling and opposition camps to speed up discussions on bills related to fair trade, economic reforms and public welfare. However, the opposition parties have vowed to conduct a thorough verification of the budget bill. The Liberty Korea Party blasted the budget bill for not acknowledging the failure of income-led growth and said the budget was "addicted to public taxes." It also vowed bold cuts to funding that is intended to provide unilateral aid to North Korea. Meanwhile, the Bareun Party said it would cut funding related to ineffective job creation and special government funds by 12 trillion won. As such, fierce clashes are expected between the ruling and opposition camps over the approval of the 2019 budget bill.

