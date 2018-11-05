U.S-North Korea Meeting News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (14:57) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:01)

[Anchor Lead]



A high-ranking officials' meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and and North Korea's Kim Yong-chol, Vice Chairman of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is scheduled for this week. All eyes are on negotiation outcomes as Secretary Pompeo said it will be a good opportunity to follow through with denuclearization talks, while making it clear there will be no lifting of sanctions until the regime denuclearizes.



[Pkg]



In a Fox News interview, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that he will meet with North Korea's second-in-command Kim Yong-chol in New York this week. In an interview with CBS, he further clarified the date of the high-ranking officials' meeting as this weekend. He has high expectations for the meeting, saying that it will be a good opportunity to follow through with denuclearization talks. America's top diplomat also added that he's not worried about rhetoric in reference to North Korea implying that it will resume to simultaneously develop its nuclear program and economy unless sanctions are lifted. This is Vice Chairman Kim's second visit to the United States in some five months. It appears the participants are going to discuss and fine-tune the schedule for the second summit between Washington and Pyongyang in addition to North Korea's denuclearization measures and America's reciprocal actions. It also remains to be seen whether U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will meet with North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs Choe Son-hui. Given that this meeting is taking place after the U.S. midterm election, some experts project that real progress is likely to be made at the meeting, but are also concerned that election results may influence the negotiation.

U.S-North Korea Meeting

News Today

