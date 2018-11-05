Inter-Korean Event News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (14:58) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



Members of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation have held the first joint event in the Kumgangsan area in ten years. The South Korean officials got to see some of the area's scenic spots for the first time in a decade. The event is expected to pave the way for more vigorous private-sector exchanges between the two Koreas.



[Pkg]



Beautiful autumn colors of Kumgangsan Mountain welcome guests from South Korea for the first time in a while. This joint inter-Korean event was organized in the Kumgangsan area by the private sector for the first time since June 2008. The South and the North pledged to boost private-sector exchanges in line with the inter-Korean declarations signed recently between the leaders of the two Koreas.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-geol(S. Korean Rep. of Korean Council for Reconciliation & Cooperation) : "This meeting is a new milestone in inter-Korean cooperation and exchanges."



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-dae(N. Korea Rep. of Korean Council for Reconciliation & Cooperation) : "I believe this is a meaningful opportunity for us to improve inter-Korean relations and implement the historic Panmunjeom and Pyongyang Declarations."



The Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation has also signed a joint resolution promising to boost inter-Korean talks in various sectors. The joint event was held against the picturesque backdrop of the Kumgangsan foliage. The South Korean delegation got to see some of the most scenic spots of Kumgangsan Mountain for the first time in a decade, including Lake Samilpo, where according to a legend, a king stayed for three days. The event is expected to pave the way for promoting further private-sector exchanges between the South and the North.

