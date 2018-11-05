Injury Risk News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



Fall is a great season for cycling but it's also a season for increased accidents involving bicycles. Many cyclists still don't wear helmets, but this dangerous oversight can increase the risk of head injuries in accidents by eight times. Here are some things you have to be aware of when riding a bicycle.



[Pkg]



A car is about to go as soon as the light turns green....but it hits a bicycle that came out of nowhere. This bicycle was going against traffic when it collided into an automobile. These cyclists did not follow the rules, but cyclists say at oftentimes they feel threatened by cars.



[Soundbite] Jeong Pil-yong(Cyclist in Seoul) : "I ride more often on the main roads, so I face more vehicles and dangers."



Regardless of who's at fault, accidents involving bicycles tend to cause serious injuries. In collisions, cyclists are prone to hitting the pavement head first. So, two-thirds of the fatalities had head injuries. A 30-minute observation on any given morning showed that only one out of ten cyclists was wearing a helmet. A helmet-less cyclist barely avoided vehicles...or cycled in the middle of the road. When a cyclist without a helmet gets into an accident, the shock to the bare head is 8.8 times harder for adults than compared to a cyclist with a helmet on. In the case of children, the shock is 12 times higher.



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-yeol(Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute) : "There are no safety mechanisms in bicycles to protect the cyclists. Accidents mostly occur in cities, on streets narrower than 9m, so a cyclist must wear a helmet even when only riding a short distance."



Cyclists must also refrain from riding at night without lights... or while intoxicated. And when on one's bike, cyclists must use the right side of the road like all other vehicles.

