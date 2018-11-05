Death of Veteran Actor News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (15:02) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:06)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Shin Sung-il died of lung cancer on Sunday. He was 81. Film organizations will jointly host the funeral for the late actor in recognition of his contribution to the domestic movie industry.



[Pkg]



Actor Shin Sung-il, the most popular heartthrob of South Korea's movie industry in the 1960s and 1970s, passed away on Sunday. He was 81. He died about a year after he was diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer last year.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-ho(Former Chairman of the Busan International Film Festival) : "His passion for movies was extraordinary. It was just a few days ago that he promised in an interview to produce a good movie this year for the last time and present it to the Busan International Film Festival."



He debuted in the movie "Romance Papa" directed by Shin Sang-ok. He rose to stardom overnight, as suggested by his stage name "Shin Sung-il," which means the one and only new star.



[Soundbite] Late actor Shin Sung-il : "Director Shin Sang-ok created the stage name Shin Sung-il, which means number one new star."



Since his debut, the prolific actor starred in numerous hit movies and consolidated his status as the nation's top star. He also generated a sensation by getting married to Um Aeng-ran, one of the top actresses at the time, in 1964. However, his life was turbulent. He ran unsuccessfully for a parliamentary seat twice in 1981 and 1996, and was finally elected a lawmaker in 2000 in the 16th National Assembly. However, he served two years in prison for receiving bribes from an advertisement company. The actor also stirred controversy by publishing an autobiography confessing to his extramarital affairs. Despite his diagnosis of lung cancer, Shin showed his unchanged passion for movies, as displayed in his attendance at various film festivals.



[Soundbite] Um Aeng-ran(Shin Sung-il's Wife) : "He was talking about filming a movie even when falling unconscious. I cried holding him, saying, "How can you talk about movies when you are dying?"



His funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Death of Veteran Actor

입력 2018.11.05 (15:02) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Shin Sung-il died of lung cancer on Sunday. He was 81. Film organizations will jointly host the funeral for the late actor in recognition of his contribution to the domestic movie industry.



[Pkg]



Actor Shin Sung-il, the most popular heartthrob of South Korea's movie industry in the 1960s and 1970s, passed away on Sunday. He was 81. He died about a year after he was diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer last year.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-ho(Former Chairman of the Busan International Film Festival) : "His passion for movies was extraordinary. It was just a few days ago that he promised in an interview to produce a good movie this year for the last time and present it to the Busan International Film Festival."



He debuted in the movie "Romance Papa" directed by Shin Sang-ok. He rose to stardom overnight, as suggested by his stage name "Shin Sung-il," which means the one and only new star.



[Soundbite] Late actor Shin Sung-il : "Director Shin Sang-ok created the stage name Shin Sung-il, which means number one new star."



Since his debut, the prolific actor starred in numerous hit movies and consolidated his status as the nation's top star. He also generated a sensation by getting married to Um Aeng-ran, one of the top actresses at the time, in 1964. However, his life was turbulent. He ran unsuccessfully for a parliamentary seat twice in 1981 and 1996, and was finally elected a lawmaker in 2000 in the 16th National Assembly. However, he served two years in prison for receiving bribes from an advertisement company. The actor also stirred controversy by publishing an autobiography confessing to his extramarital affairs. Despite his diagnosis of lung cancer, Shin showed his unchanged passion for movies, as displayed in his attendance at various film festivals.



[Soundbite] Um Aeng-ran(Shin Sung-il's Wife) : "He was talking about filming a movie even when falling unconscious. I cried holding him, saying, "How can you talk about movies when you are dying?"



His funeral will be held on Tuesday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보