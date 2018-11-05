Korean Food Festival

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A kimchi-making festival held in the Chinese city of Dandong brought together South Koreans living in China and Korean-Chinese. Take a look.

[Pkg]

People at this school cafeteria in the Chinese city of Dandong are busy making kimchi. They mix pickled napa cabbages with spices. This kimchi-making festival was organized by South Koreans living in Dandong.

[Soundbite] So Jae-hong(Chairman of Korea-China association in Dandong) : "This event served as an opportunity to bond with local Koreans, because many people from public agencies participated."

For the first time, Korean-Chinese residents also took part in the festival. Making kimchi with thousands of cabbages helped them bond with South Koreans living in their city.

[Soundbite] Kim Won-shil(Chinese-Korean) : "We don't make as much kimchi these days as we used to in the past. It's good to make kimchi all together."

Currently, more than 600,000 Korean-Chinese reside in Korea. But their loved ones in China are heartbroken to hear about discrimination and inhospitality toward them from South Koreans.

[Soundbite] Park Jin-sung(Dandong association of Korean-Chinese entrepreneurs) : "I hope that public perception about Korean-Chinese will improve after people see them here in China."
