Korean Food Festival News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A kimchi-making festival held in the Chinese city of Dandong brought together South Koreans living in China and Korean-Chinese. Take a look.



[Pkg]



People at this school cafeteria in the Chinese city of Dandong are busy making kimchi. They mix pickled napa cabbages with spices. This kimchi-making festival was organized by South Koreans living in Dandong.



[Soundbite] So Jae-hong(Chairman of Korea-China association in Dandong) : "This event served as an opportunity to bond with local Koreans, because many people from public agencies participated."



For the first time, Korean-Chinese residents also took part in the festival. Making kimchi with thousands of cabbages helped them bond with South Koreans living in their city.



[Soundbite] Kim Won-shil(Chinese-Korean) : "We don't make as much kimchi these days as we used to in the past. It's good to make kimchi all together."



Currently, more than 600,000 Korean-Chinese reside in Korea. But their loved ones in China are heartbroken to hear about discrimination and inhospitality toward them from South Koreans.



[Soundbite] Park Jin-sung(Dandong association of Korean-Chinese entrepreneurs) : "I hope that public perception about Korean-Chinese will improve after people see them here in China."

