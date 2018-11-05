Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.05 (15:06) 수정 2018.11.05 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid allegations the Korean boy band Wanna One plagiarized the logo of the famed musical 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' the musical's original creator has expressed his stance for the second day. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Hedwig's director and actor John Cameron Mitchell has said he will not raise copyright concerns over the issue. But he did criticize Wanna One's management agency, pointing out the "rudeness" of the label in approaching the issue coldheartedly. Earlier when comeback teasers for the boy band's new album were released, controversy flared up online that they copied concepts from the musical/film 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch.' Mitchell expressed his discomfort on social media. Wanna One’s agency also released an official statement about the controversy saying that during the review process prior to creating the album, they confirmed there are no problems regarding copyright issues because the album is based on an ‘idea’ that was inspired from a universal value. Mitchell then again responded in a second statement saying that he never accused anyone of copyright infringement only lack of manners in acknowledging "inspiration." Pianist Cho Seong-Jin is drawing spotlight in the US from local media and fans of classical music. He began a tour of the US from mid-October and had his debut concert in Chicago on the 26th. The Chicago Classical Review published an indepth article about Cho and his performance, calling it his "rock-star Chicago debut." The Review said the turnout showcased Cho's remarkable popularity and the usually low-key venue took on the trappings of a Hollywood red carpet. It said Cho clearly possesses a world-class technique, polished to a high sheen. But it also noted some moments of nascent performance mannerisms such as hair-tossing chords and a victorious raised arm after final fortissimos which made one concerned that this much adulation coming this quickly might lead the pianist down a dubious path of showbizzy glitz like the Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

